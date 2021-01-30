Biden won’t upset the Saudi-UAE apple cart

US President Biden pauses arms deals to Saudi Arabia & UAE

The reported US decision to review the weapons sales to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) that were authorised by former President Donald Trump becomes a test case of any dramatically new directions in the Biden administration’s West Asian policies — the Iran nuclear issue aside.

Candidate Biden had spoken harshly aboutSaudi Arabia, calling for accountability for the murder of Washington Post columnist and Saudi dissidentJamal Khashoggi. To quote Biden, “I would make it very clear we were not going to, in fact, sell more weapons to them. We were going to, in fact, make them pay the price and make them, in fact, the pariah that they are.”

However, Biden is no more in election cycle and it remains to be seen whether he will actually follow through on that promise — given the criticality of the US-Saudi partnership for vital American interests in the region ranging from lucrative business of investment banks like Goldman Sachs and defence contractors like Lockheed Martin to the petrodollar, let alone Biden’s own high-level contacts in the kingdom and the geopolitical stakes on a broader scale.

Indeed, Saudis are confident about an “excellent relationship” with the Biden administration, as foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said last week. Prince Faisal said that “common interests” had not changed and the Biden administration will find that Riyadh and Washington have common goals even regarding the situation in Yemen.

When it comes to the UAE, the signals are even more confusing. Only hours before Trump ceased to be president, the US had signed a letter of agreement with the UAE for the sale of 50 F-35 joint strike fighter aircraft and 18 MQ-9 Reaper drones, a package worth an estimated $23.4 billion. And just over a week after that, the State Department announces it is “pausing” arms sales to Saudi Arabia and the UAE, pending a full review to see whether these agreements “meet current U.S. objectives.”

The view from the UAE is that relations with the US have reached such a level of maturity that it is only natural to see it moving forward. The UAE Ambassador to the US Youssef Al Otaiba said he was not surprised by the announcement, which was “anticipated.” He tweeted, “The UAE will work closely with the Biden Administration on a comprehensive approach to Middle East peace and stability.”

The Trump administration designated the UAE as a “major security partner”. Although such labels are mostly symbolic, they provide a platform for arms sales. (A similar label “major defense partner” was devised for India.) In an insightful report last weekend, the Middle East Monitor wrote,

“The UAE’s active role in shaping the region to suit the US and Israeli colonial interests cannot be understated. With its newly-signed weapons deals and additional trade agreements on the horizon, the Emirates looks increasingly like a duplicate Israel as far as Washington is concerned. Just look at the way in which it exerts its influence in favour of US policy and its largely under-reported role in helping pressure other Arab states to normalise ties with Israel.”

The journal threw light on the crucial role the UAE played after the Abrahams Accords agreement in Sudan and Morocco’s normalisation with Israel and how widespread Abu Dhabi’s interventionist regional policy has already become — ranging from the 2013 Egyptian coup d’état that overthrew President Mohamed Morsi and brought army chief General Abdel Fattah al-Sisi power; the failed 2016 coup attempt against Turkey’s Recep Erdogan; the war in Yemen and the conflict in Libya; to the audacious plans to change the regime in Qatar.

Again, do not overlook the nascent alliance between Greece and the Arab world in a common strategy against Turkey whose perceived aggressive and geopolitically ambitious policies are offsetting Greece, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Egypt, and threatening the regional status quo. Washington mentors this nascent alliance, which gives rise to a new dynamic in cross-Mediterranean relations, essentially sustained through the lens of the European Union’s bi-regional partnership with the Gulf Cooperation Council.

The Biden administration cannot and will not undermine this geopolitical matrix involving Greece, a NATO country representing European interests, in which, incidentally, France, another NATO power, also figures.

While Athens is historically in the crosshairs of Turkish ambitions, and some of Ankara’s recent actions directly threaten Greek interests, for Abu Dhabi and Riyadh (and Cairo), Ankara poses a threat to the post-Arab Spring regional order that the two Gulf nations have tried to shape over the past few years. Both monarchies see Turkey’s support for the Muslim Brotherhood, as well as its geopolitical and military intervention in Libya and Syria, and the Horn of Africa, as vectors of a regional strategy to dominate their Arab parish.

Since 2019, both the UAE and Saudi Arabia have been strengthening relations with Greece and Cyprus, while the US kept encouraging Greece’s emergence as a potential big player in the Mediterranean in league with Israel. Greece’s geo-strategic significance cannot be underestimated, given its geographical proximity to North Africa and the Middle East. In this context, the UAE becomes Greece’s most important Arab partner. The two countries signed a “comprehensive strategic partnership” agreement during the historic visit of the Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to the UAE last November which prioritises close cooperation in defence and foreign policy. Recently, UAE sent its F-16 fighter jets to participate in military exercises with the Hellenic Air Force. There are reports about a forthcoming military exercise between Greece and Saudi Arabia.

Make no mistake, Biden too has long-standing and close ties with the Greek diaspora in America, which has been a cherished core constituency for him. It is also a genuine and sincere relationship involving deep personal ties. Biden is known to be emotional by nature. His relationship with the Greek diaspora cannot but influence the geopolitical priorities and policies in Greece’s broader region.

Evidently, even side-stepping the US’ abiding commitment to Israel’s security and Abraham Accords, there is an interplay of geopolitical templates that will impact Biden’s approach towards the UAE and Saudi Arabia. The Pentagon Spokesperson Anton Semelroth told the Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper Friday that Saudi Arabia is a major partner of the US in the Middle East and an important pillar for regional security. According to Semelroth, Pentagon continues to assess its situation in the Middle East and the Arabian Gulf region to ensure a balance between operational requirements and risks, and to prepare for achieving global commitments.

On Monday, US State Department spokesman Ned Price said, “As we work to de-escalate tensions in the region through principled diplomacy… we will also help our partner Saudi Arabia defend against attacks on its territory and hold those who attempt to undermine stability to account.” Meanwhile, Saudi Al-Arabiya TV reported, according to Asharq Al-Awsat, that the US is preparing to strengthen its military bases in the kingdom during the coming period.

The new Defence Secretary, Lloyd Austin, has good relations with the Saudi and Emirati officials dating back to his tenure as head of Central Command. Equally, former US Ambassador to the UAE Barbara Leaf has joined Biden’s National Security Council team that oversees Middle East and North Africa policy.

The high probability is that the arms deals with UAE and Saudi Arabia will ultimately go through. Such reviews of a previous US administration’s weapons sales are not uncommon. Secretary of State Antony Blinken qualified the review as “typical”, which, he said, aims “to make sure that what is being considered is something that advances our strategic objectives and advances our foreign policy”. Howsoever obnoxious the UAE and Saudi regimes may seem to some in the Beltway, without these allies, the US may end up as a beached whale in the Persian Gulf.

