Trump’s Afghan drawdown doesn’t mean war is ending

Then Vice-President Joe Biden (L) talks with Gen. David Petraeus (R), then Commander of the ISAF and US Forces in Afghanistan, aboard a Chinook helicopter over Kabul, Afghanistan, Jan. 11, 2011

As the US President Donald Trump chalks up his measly legacy in the White House, he was bound to scrap the bottom of the barrel. He still has a legacy by ending the “endless war” in Afghanistan.

The recent shuffle of the Pentagon top brass was indicative of Trump’s determination to force his will on the reluctant military commanders to comply with his order to withdraw troops before Christmas.

The NPR has reported quoting US officials that Trump’s drawdown order reduces the American presence by about a third, from 4,500 to 2,500 in Afghanistan. The Pentagon has already issued a notice to commanders known as a “warning order” to begin planning to drawdown the number of troops in Afghanistan.

The former Defence Secretary Mark Esper had sent a classified memo earlier this month to the White House asserting that it was the unanimous recommendation of the “chain of command” — Esper, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley, US Central Command leader Marine Gen. Kenneth McKenzie and commander of NATO’s mission in Afghanistan Gen. Austin Miller — that it would be injudicious to withdraw troops from Afghanistan at this point.

Esper reportedly argued that the peace talks at Doha have stalled, Taliban has stepped up attacks and there is no clarity yet about Taliban’s willingness to delink from al-Qaeda. But an irate Trump apparently sacked him and put in place his loyalists at the Pentagon.

However, the drawdown doesn’t mean an end of the war. The military commanders in cohort with politicians are playing a diabolical game whereby they will carry out the C-in-C’s order like any disciplined army but with a Plan B.

Fundamentally, the contradiction lies here: Pentagon top brass is far from through with the Afghan war. They never saw it quite the way Trump sees it — an “endless war” — because they still think they can win it and realise their key objectives. In fact, they still think they could have won the Vietnam War.

When the presidency of George W Bush ended and Barack Obama took over in 2009, the war in Afghanistan could have ended. Candidate Obama was very vociferous about the futility of the war. But the military commanders could anticipate that America’s first Black president was a babe in the woods, as his invitation to Robert Gates to continue as his defence secretary loudly proclaimed.

They sized up that Obama was indecisive and weak and they could change his mind. And they actually got him to approve the “Afghan surge,” which of course was projected persuasively as one last good push to defeat the Taliban conclusively.

Now, that push continued for the next seven years. As luck would have it, in his second term, Obama picked Hillary Clinton as his secretary of state, who was of course the darling of the military. To cut a long story short, Obama finally handed over the war intact to his successor Donald Trump.

The military commanders again were lucky as Trump, although a white American, was a rank outsider. And from day one, he was at loggerheads with the Deep State, the political class, the entire Washington establishment and the media. Besides, his limited attention span and plain laziness, his preoccupations with the “Russia collusion” inquiry, impeachment, entanglement with China and, finally, the coronavirus — it was indeed an eventful presidency.

Trump didn’t persevere; he was never “hands-on” when it came to the Afghan war. He never once phoned Afghan president Ashraf Ghani, leave alone received him in the Oval Office. The military commanders could brilliantly string along Trump. They simply exhausted him in a waiting game right up to the home stretch of his 4-year term.

Now the military commanders are getting ready for a new president who is probably as close to their heart as good old Bush. As vice-president, Biden was a regular visitor to Afghanistan. He once said in the presence of Hamid Karzai:

“We are not leaving in 2014. Hopefully, we will have totally turned over [security responsibilities] to the Afghan security forces to maintain security in the country. But we are not leaving, if you don’t want us to leave. And we plan on continuing to work with you, and it’s in the mutual self-interest of both our nations.”

To be sure, Biden too has spoken out against “forever wars.” He wrote in Foreign Affairs earlier this year,

“It is past time to end the forever wars, which have cost the US untold blood and treasure. As I have long argued, we should bring the vast majority of our troops home from the wars in Afghanistan and the Middle East and narrowly define our mission as defeating Al-Qaeda and Daesh.”

But then, Obama was far more passionate than Biden. The point is, while Trump wants all troops home by Christmas, Biden has said he would consider keeping a small counterterrorism force there. “I support drawing down the troops. But here’s the problem, we still have to worry about terrorism and [the Islamic State],” Biden told Stars and Stripes in an interview in September.

This is all that the Pentagon commanders want for the present. They are aware that Biden would have little time for foreign policy. Importantly, they are confident they can count on the Republican Senate if push comes to shove.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell reacted tactfully to Trump’s decision. The veteran senator will not lock horns with Trump, who is by far the most popular Republican president since Ronald Reagan. So, McConnell did not criticise Trump’s drawdown plans but instead he took a de tour to warn of the potential ramifications of a rapid withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan.

In a speech from the Senate floor on Monday, McConnel said, ”We’re playing a limited — limited — but important role in defending American national security and American interests against terrorists who would like nothing more than for the most powerful force for good in the world to simply pick up our ball and go home.”

“There’s no American who does not wish the war in Afghanistan against terrorists and their enablers had already been conclusively won. But that does not change the actual choice before us now. A rapid withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan now would hurt our allies and delight — delight — the people who wish us harm.”

What we can expect now is that the military commanders will hunker down with the 2500 troops in Afghanistan until Trump leaves. And then they will recreate a very good case for another “surge”. It isn’t difficult to do that.

For, despite Trump’s drawdown, the US air attacks will continue — maybe, even intensify. That could be staged from bases within Afghanistan or from any of the numerous bases under the Central Command in the Gulf region. At some point, conceivably, Taliban may find it hard to take the violence anymore. We may, therefore, expect a horrific cycle of violence beginning all over again.

That is why the Taliban has called on Biden to stick to the Doha pact’s timeline and withdraw US troops. “The Islamic Emirate would like to stress to the new American president-elect and future administration that implementation of the [Doha] agreement is the most reasonable and effective tool for ending the conflict between both our countries,” the Taliban said in a statement.

To be sure, the Pentagon commanders visualise that the Afghan war will be roaring back into life. The region should prepare for it.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

